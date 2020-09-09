Stipend Price Reaches $0.0020 on Top Exchanges (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. In the last seven days, Stipend has traded 63.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stipend has a market cap of $23,542.48 and approximately $1.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stipend coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00051021 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.29 or 0.00745163 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10,229.35 or 0.99920283 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.58 or 0.01695507 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010704 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00133386 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006066 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Stipend Profile

Stipend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stipend’s official website is stipend.me. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stipend

Stipend can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

