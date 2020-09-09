Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Apache (NYSE:APA)

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 34,567 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,572% compared to the average daily volume of 2,068 put options.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APA shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Apache from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Apache in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apache in a report on Sunday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Apache from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.51 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Apache from $4.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apache currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.16.

Shares of APA stock opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. Apache has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $33.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 4.65.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.27. Apache had a negative net margin of 131.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $752.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apache will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APA. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Apache by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Apache by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,284,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,392 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apache during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,656,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Apache in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,702,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apache by 166.3% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 1,379,200 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

