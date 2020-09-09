Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 5,043 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 220% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,575 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,432,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,700,000. NEA Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 173.2% in the 1st quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,736,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,175,000 after buying an additional 3,636,363 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,022,000. Finally, Frazier Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRIL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Trillium Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub raised Trillium Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Trillium Therapeutics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.08.

TRIL traded up $3.26 on Wednesday, hitting $12.72. 589,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,331. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.23. Trillium Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.60.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trillium Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

