Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

SREDF stock opened at $5.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.18. Storebrand ASA has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $8.01.

Storebrand ASA Company Profile

Storebrand ASA, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides insurance products and services for private individuals, companies, municipalities, and public sector in Norway and Sweden. It operates through Savings, Insurance, Guaranteed Pension, and Other segments. The Savings segment offers pension saving products, including retirement, defined contribution pensions, asset management, and retail banking products for private individuals.

