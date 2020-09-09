Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by ValuEngine

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Subsea 7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of Subsea 7 stock traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $7.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,965. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.95. Subsea 7 has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $12.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.00 million. Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 31.13% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that Subsea 7 will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

