SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $198.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.34% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and markets motorcycles, automobiles and marine and power products. It provides terrain vehicles, mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, engines for snowmobiles, electro senior vehicles and houses, as well as boats, motorized wheelchairs, electro-scooters, industrial equipment. The company operates primarily in Japan, Europe, Asia and internationally. Suzuki Motor Corporation is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan. “

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th.

OTCMKTS:SZKMY opened at $174.70 on Wednesday. SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR has a 1-year low of $83.43 and a 1-year high of $198.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

