Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) Given a CHF 100 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) has been given a CHF 100 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 95 price objective on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 83 price objective on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group set a CHF 93 price objective on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 99 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 75 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Swiss Re currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 91.80.

Swiss Re has a 12-month low of CHF 81.65 and a 12-month high of CHF 98.80.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

