Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) PT Raised to GBX 115

Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 115 ($1.50) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 87.91% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON:SLP opened at GBX 61.20 ($0.80) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 54.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 46.96. Sylvania Platinum has a 52-week low of GBX 13.75 ($0.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 67 ($0.88).

Get Sylvania Platinum alerts:

About Sylvania Platinum

Sylvania Platinum Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in South Africa and Mauritius. It primarily extracts for platinum group based metals, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. The company holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations, as well as Northern Limb, Grasvally, and Volspruit projects.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvania Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvania Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.