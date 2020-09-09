Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Position Lessened by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,955 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,544 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Synaptics worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Synaptics by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 326,741 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,907,000 after buying an additional 94,592 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 3.4% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,873 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 23,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 10,604 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Synaptics by 74.4% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 87,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 37,221 shares in the last quarter.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Synaptics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Synaptics in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

In related news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 5,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total value of $436,405.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,206.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 7,500 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total transaction of $586,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,681 shares in the company, valued at $991,907.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,357 shares of company stock worth $2,503,390 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $78.72 on Wednesday. Synaptics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $35.21 and a fifty-two week high of $92.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.91.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $277.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.38 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 21.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

