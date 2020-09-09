TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Raised to “Outperform” at CLSA

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was upgraded by stock analysts at CLSA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TAL. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of TAL Education Group from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TAL Education Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.08.

Shares of TAL stock opened at $72.65 on Wednesday. TAL Education Group has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $83.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,272.27 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.77.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.16. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $910.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in TAL Education Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. 60.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

