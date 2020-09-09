TearLab (OTCMKTS:TEAR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.05

TearLab Corp (OTCMKTS:TEAR) (TSE:TLB)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.06. TearLab shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 20,200 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05.

TearLab (OTCMKTS:TEAR) (TSE:TLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 26th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter.

TearLab Corporation operates as an in-vitro diagnostic company in the United States and internationally. It offers TearLab Osmolority System, a proprietary in vitro diagnostic tear testing platform that measures tear film osmolarity for the diagnosis of dry eye disease; and enables eye care practitioners to test for sensitive and specific biomarkers using nanoliters of tear film at the point-of-care.

