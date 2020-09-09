Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Stake Raised by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 59.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,439 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ERIC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 24.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,058,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,026 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,258,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,678,000. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,731,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 32.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 789,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 195,300 shares during the period. 8.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ERIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson stock opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.29.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 5.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

