Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telefonica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefonica in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefonica in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonica in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefonica in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefonica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of NYSE:TEF traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $3.93. The stock had a trading volume of 8,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,662. Telefonica has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -389.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.69.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.38 billion for the quarter. Telefonica had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 12.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Telefonica will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Telefonica by 345.4% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Telefonica by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Telefonica by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 9,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Telefonica during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Telefonica during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 0.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telefonica Company Profile

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

