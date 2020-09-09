Telestone Technologies (OTCMKTS:TSTC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Telestone Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:TSTC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Telestone Technologies shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 1,500 shares.

Telestone Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TSTC)

Telestone Technologies Corporation (Telestone) is an access network solutions provider serving the Chinese market. The Company’s access network solutions include research and development, and application of access network technology. In addition to its access network equipment, which includes repeaters, antennas and radio frequency peripherals, it also offers project design, project management, installation, maintenance and other after-sales services required by its customers.

