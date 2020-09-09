TerraVest Industries Inc (TSE:TVK) Insider Buys C$23,200.00 in Stock

TerraVest Industries Inc (TSE:TVK) insider Charles Pellerin bought 1,600 shares of TerraVest Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.50 per share, with a total value of C$23,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 256,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,713,769.

Charles Pellerin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TerraVest Industries alerts:

On Monday, August 31st, Charles Pellerin bought 59,799 shares of TerraVest Industries stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.56 per share, with a total value of C$870,673.44.

Shares of TVK stock opened at C$13.98 on Wednesday. TerraVest Industries Inc has a 12 month low of C$9.50 and a 12 month high of C$17.25. The stock has a market cap of $286.49 million and a P/E ratio of 11.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.07.

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$61.02 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TerraVest Industries Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

TerraVest Industries Company Profile

TerraVest Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

Further Reading: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for TerraVest Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerraVest Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.