TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.36% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is an early-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of inhalation products for the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases and lung conditions. TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

NASDAQ TFFP opened at $12.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.51. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $16.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.53 million and a P/E ratio of -4.17.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 94,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,268,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 856,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after buying an additional 277,300 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

