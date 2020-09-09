Thunder Token (TT) Price Down 11.8% Over Last Week

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One Thunder Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, Upbit and Huobi Global. During the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $29.10 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00045695 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005865 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.35 or 0.05043746 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002478 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00035949 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00052308 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,887,904,086 coins. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial.

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

Thunder Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Upbit, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Huobi Korea. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

