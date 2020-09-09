Timothy Salt Buys 208,096 Shares of GWA Group Ltd (ASX:GWA) Stock

GWA Group Ltd (ASX:GWA) insider Timothy Salt bought 208,096 shares of GWA Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.50 ($1.79) per share, for a total transaction of A$520,240.00 ($371,600.00).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$2.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$3.06.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th.

GWA Group Company Profile

GWA Group Limited researches, designs, manufactures, imports, markets, and distributes building fixtures and fittings to residential and commercial premises in Australia, New Zealand, and international markets. It offers vitreous China toilet suites, basins, plastic cisterns, tapware, baths, kitchen sinks, laundry tubs, and bathroom accessories under the Caroma, Dorf, Clark, Fowler, Stylus, Emco, Schell, Virtu, and Sanitron brands.

