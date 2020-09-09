Traders Purchase Large Volume of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Call Options (NYSEARCA:DXJ)

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 6,736 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,071% compared to the typical daily volume of 575 call options.

NYSEARCA DXJ opened at $48.61 on Wednesday. WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $34.50 and a 52 week high of $56.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 23.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

About WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

