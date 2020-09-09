Trican Well Service Ltd Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd (TSE:TCW) – Investment analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Trican Well Service in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 3rd. Cormark analyst G. Ursu now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.27).

TCW has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$0.80 to C$1.10 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James set a C$0.65 target price on shares of Trican Well Service and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$0.80 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.03.

TCW stock opened at C$1.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Trican Well Service has a 12 month low of C$0.42 and a 12 month high of C$1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.14 million and a P/E ratio of -1.26.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$28.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$26.70 million.

In other Trican Well Service news, Senior Officer Dale M. Dusterhoft sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.14, for a total transaction of C$31,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 576,812 shares in the company, valued at C$657,565.68. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $97,250.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

