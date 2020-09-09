Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Tronox in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

TROX stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,692. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. Tronox has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.71 and a beta of 3.08.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Tronox had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tronox will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Tronox by 3,838.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Tronox during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Tronox by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in Tronox during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tronox in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

