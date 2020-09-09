Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media headlines about Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Uber Technologies earned a news impact score of 0.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the ride-sharing company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Uber Technologies’ ranking:

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $34.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.05. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $41.86.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.72) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research raised Uber Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.73.

In other Uber Technologies news, Director Robert Eckert acquired 15,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.60 per share, with a total value of $497,384.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total value of $60,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $189,460 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

