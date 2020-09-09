United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $37.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded United Continental from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded United Continental from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on United Continental in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on United Continental from $40.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of United Continental in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Get United Continental alerts:

Shares of UAL opened at $37.28 on Tuesday. United Continental has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $95.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.53.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($9.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.13) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. United Continental had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Continental will post -24.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro sold 157,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $5,245,334.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in United Continental by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in United Continental by 246.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Continental during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in United Continental by 220.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in United Continental during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.