Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

ULH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Universal Logistics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Universal Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Universal Logistics stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.22. 533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,423. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.55 and a 200 day moving average of $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $593.56 million, a P/E ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.70. Universal Logistics has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $27.49.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $257.98 million during the quarter. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 1.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Logistics will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Universal Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

Further Reading: Accumulation/Distribution

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.