USA Technologies (USAT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 10th. Analysts expect USA Technologies to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.

USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). USA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.53% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 million. On average, analysts expect USA Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get USA Technologies alerts:

Shares of USAT stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.45. The company had a trading volume of 50,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,060. USA Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.84 and its 200 day moving average is $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of USA Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of USA Technologies in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

USA Technologies Company Profile

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

Read More: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for USA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.