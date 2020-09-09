ValuEngine Downgrades Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) to Hold

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Thursday, July 16th.

ALIM stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.48. 27,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,342. Alimera Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.04.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.14) by $1.63. The business had revenue of $10.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

