ValuEngine Downgrades China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) to Strong Sell

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

NYSE CYD traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $16.85. The stock had a trading volume of 766 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,560. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.89. China Yuchai International has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $17.16. The company has a market cap of $676.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.61.

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $1.65. China Yuchai International had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that China Yuchai International will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arnhold LLC raised its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 5.8% in the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 338,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after buying an additional 18,610 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in China Yuchai International by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 153,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 14,228 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in China Yuchai International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 94,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 69,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 34,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel and natural gas engines for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

