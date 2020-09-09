ValuEngine Lowers Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) to Sell

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lam Research from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Lam Research from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Lam Research from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen increased their target price on Lam Research from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Cfra restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.38.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $302.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,155. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.82. The company has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $181.38 and a twelve month high of $387.70.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 22.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research will post 20.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 5,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.52, for a total value of $2,035,264.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 9,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.60, for a total value of $3,421,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,037 shares of company stock valued at $23,254,085 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,572,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $616,431,000 after buying an additional 72,678 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 32.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,112,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $506,970,000 after buying an additional 516,115 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 102.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,112,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $681,558,000 after buying an additional 1,067,037 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,625,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $525,853,000 after buying an additional 51,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,001,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,559,000 after buying an additional 11,529 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

