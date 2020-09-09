ValuEngine Lowers Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) to Strong Sell

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of UCTT stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.41. 9,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,849. Ultra Clean has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $31.10. The company has a market cap of $919.91 million, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.34. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Ultra Clean’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ultra Clean will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 10,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $301,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Siu sold 2,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $61,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,999.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,153 shares of company stock worth $1,961,394. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 16.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 16,116 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 168.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 160,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 100,715 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 20.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 40,108 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 15.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the second quarter worth approximately $4,129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

