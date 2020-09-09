ValuEngine Upgrades Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) to “Buy”

Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Innate Pharma in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Shares of IPHYF stock traded down $2.03 on Wednesday, reaching $4.47. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 310. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.27. Innate Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $8.12.

Innate Pharma Company Profile

Innate Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer in France and internationally. It offers IPH4102, an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase I clinical trial for cutaneous T-cell lymphomas; Monalizumab, a checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat various cancer indications, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and IPH5401, a therapeutic antibody that binds and blocks C5a receptors expressed on subsets of myeloid-derived suppressor cells and neutrophils.

