Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 392,253 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,302,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392,253 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.01% of Cummins worth $2,304,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMI opened at $206.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $215.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.18.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. Cummins had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

CMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $171.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.35.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

