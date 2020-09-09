Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 5,157,205 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,277,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 5,157,205 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.84% of Aptiv worth $2,281,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arosa Capital Management LP increased its stake in Aptiv by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 50,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Aptiv by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,664,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,456,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 99,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on APTV shares. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aptiv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.13.

NYSE:APTV opened at $85.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $99.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.18. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 2.28.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.33. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

