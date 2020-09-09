Vanguard Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,025,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,018,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Otis Worldwide at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $60.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.62. Otis Worldwide has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $65.95.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

About Otis Worldwide

There is no company description available for Otis Worldwide Corp.

Featured Article: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.