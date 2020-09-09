Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,565,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,094,189 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.78% of AFLAC worth $2,254,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in AFLAC by 122.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,842,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,186,000 after buying an additional 2,114,702 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AFLAC by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,359,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,577 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in AFLAC by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,888,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,372 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in AFLAC by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,749,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,135,000 after purchasing an additional 910,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in AFLAC by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,751,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,239,000 after purchasing an additional 628,922 shares in the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $611,749.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,712.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.13 per share, with a total value of $38,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,531.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $37.14 on Wednesday. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $55.07. The company has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.78 and its 200-day moving average is $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.23%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AFLAC from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

