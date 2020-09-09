Vanguard Group Inc. Has $2.06 Billion Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,016,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 813,914 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.46% of Marathon Petroleum worth $2,056,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,114,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,194,000 after purchasing an additional 140,283 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 14.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 846,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,995,000 after buying an additional 109,796 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 301.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 46,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 34,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 570,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,338,000 after acquiring an additional 22,152 shares in the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Tudor Pickering lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.86.

Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,095,047. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.27. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $69.65. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.08.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $0.53. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

