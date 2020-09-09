Vanguard Group Inc. Has $2.16 Billion Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,733,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 149,924 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Incyte worth $2,155,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 1,719.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 7,169 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Incyte by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Incyte by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Incyte by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,369,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $612,922,000 after purchasing an additional 90,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Incyte by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 376,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,586,000 after purchasing an additional 178,295 shares during the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INCY opened at $90.11 on Wednesday. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $62.48 and a 52-week high of $110.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.67 and its 200-day moving average is $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.36. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $142,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,508,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Herve Hoppenot sold 124,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $12,776,070.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,238,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 249,214 shares of company stock worth $26,426,924. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INCY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Incyte from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Incyte from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Incyte from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.86.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

