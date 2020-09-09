Vanguard Group Inc. Has $2.17 Billion Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,938,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 580,846 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 16.56% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $2,171,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 31.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,750,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,403 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,565,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,302,000 after buying an additional 253,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,777,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,170,000 after buying an additional 40,417 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,446,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,154,000 after buying an additional 100,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,079,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,269,000 after buying an additional 105,484 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Truist upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $116.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.64 and a 200-day moving average of $116.32. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.64.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $413.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.40 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 20.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

