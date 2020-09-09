Vanguard Group Inc. Has $2.20 Billion Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,032,446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 181,707 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Align Technology worth $2,204,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $442,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Align Technology by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,641,000 after purchasing an additional 19,476 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Align Technology by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,183,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Align Technology by 425.8% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 332,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,256,000 after purchasing an additional 269,281 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $315.94 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.88 and a 1 year high of $326.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $302.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.96. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.91.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06). Align Technology had a net margin of 78.75% and a return on equity of 81.50%. The business had revenue of $352.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Align Technology from $258.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Align Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.00.

In other Align Technology news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.83, for a total transaction of $10,564,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,668,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.08, for a total transaction of $2,072,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,021 shares in the company, valued at $11,553,337.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,252 shares of company stock worth $22,460,548 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

