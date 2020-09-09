Vanguard Group Inc. Has $2.23 Billion Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,945,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 442,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.86% of AMETEK worth $2,229,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in AMETEK by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in AMETEK by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK stock opened at $98.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.82 and a 12-month high of $103.94.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

In other news, VP William D. Eginton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $1,011,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,501,192.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 44,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total value of $4,512,923.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,153 shares in the company, valued at $24,022,493.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,109 shares of company stock valued at $12,106,094 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AME shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on AMETEK from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AMETEK from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on AMETEK from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.54.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

