Vanguard Group Inc. Has $2.29 Billion Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,625,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.58% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $2,289,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 437.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cabana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,400.0% in the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 35.2% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 54.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $170.92 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $181.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.38 and a 200-day moving average of $153.08.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

