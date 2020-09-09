Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,716,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,264,040 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 13.07% of Ameriprise Financial worth $2,358,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,463,000 after purchasing an additional 227,640 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,433,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,013,000 after acquiring an additional 45,786 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,517,000 after acquiring an additional 130,348 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,350,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,447,000 after acquiring an additional 410,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,224,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,456,000 after acquiring an additional 57,817 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $149.86 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.01 and a 52-week high of $180.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.57.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.30). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $1,617,493.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,871,722.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.45.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

