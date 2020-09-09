Vanguard Group Inc. Invests $2.06 Billion in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 92,805,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,136,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.71% of Carrier Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at $238,000. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at $231,000. Westport Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at $559,000. Saturna Capital CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at $1,231,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at $73,800,000. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.18.

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.75. The stock had a trading volume of 24,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,603,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.80. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $31.24.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carrier Global

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.