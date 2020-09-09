Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,125,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,030,325 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.48% of Johnson Controls International worth $2,155,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 14,402 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 424,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,440,000 after purchasing an additional 64,506 shares during the period. Robecosam AG purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth $9,559,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,108,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,852,000 after purchasing an additional 41,669 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,116,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,118,000 after purchasing an additional 609,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JCI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Stief sold 61,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $2,387,668.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,862.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 22,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $772,925.40. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI opened at $40.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.11. Johnson Controls International PLC has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $44.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.96.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

