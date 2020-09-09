Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,750,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405,073 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Cerner worth $2,313,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cerner by 151.5% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 53.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cerner during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $70.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.81. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $53.08 and a one year high of $80.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 6,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total transaction of $495,948.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald E. Bisbee, Jr. sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $520,876.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cerner in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cerner from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Cerner from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.48.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

