Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,701,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 479,955 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.27% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $2,364,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $43.56 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.23.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

