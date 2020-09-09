Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,044,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533,572 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.66% of McKesson worth $2,154,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 41,302.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 93,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,600,000 after purchasing an additional 92,931 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in McKesson by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 627,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,820,000 after purchasing an additional 44,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

In other McKesson news, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $174,510.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet raised McKesson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on McKesson from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.79.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $150.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $112.60 and a 1 year high of $172.18. The company has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.43.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $55.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.16 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.