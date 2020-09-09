Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,320,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 592,390 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Entergy worth $2,281,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETR. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Entergy by 6.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 37,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 78.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,881,000 after acquiring an additional 83,642 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 1.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 67,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Entergy by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 270,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Entergy by 103.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Entergy from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Entergy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Entergy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.64.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $99.03 on Wednesday. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $75.19 and a 1-year high of $135.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.48. The company has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.51.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 68.89%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

