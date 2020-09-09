Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,501,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489,705 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 14.36% of Invitation Homes worth $2,216,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 68,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 7,257 shares during the period. AXA raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 13.3% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 1,456,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,130,000 after purchasing an additional 170,612 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,265,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,918,000 after purchasing an additional 973,954 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 58.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,200,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,655,000 after purchasing an additional 441,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 590,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 16,611 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 13,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $418,589.76. Also, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $2,366,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,924,944.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,856 shares of company stock worth $4,297,490. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INVH opened at $29.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.42. Invitation Homes Inc has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $32.70.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $449.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.35 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INVH. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Invitation Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitation Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.77.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

