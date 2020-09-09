Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 1,496,048 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,149,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,496,048 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Metlife worth $2,269,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in Metlife during the 1st quarter worth $288,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Metlife by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 146,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after buying an additional 19,525 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Metlife by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 415,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Metlife by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 49,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Metlife by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 92,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Metlife news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $144,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MET. Bank of America assumed coverage on Metlife in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Metlife from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Metlife in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Metlife currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

Shares of MET opened at $38.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Metlife Inc has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $53.28.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.07). Metlife had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 7.71%. On average, analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

