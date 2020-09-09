Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 1,701,036 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,907,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,701,036 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.64% of Capital One Financial worth $2,184,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 86,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 88,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 21,401 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 30.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 150,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $70.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of -190.16 and a beta of 1.77. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.54.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.31%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.65.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $395,585.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

